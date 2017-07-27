PDWP approves 21 projects of about Rs 15bln

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) held its meeting under the chairmanship of Muhammad Azam Khan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Additional Chief Secretary on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by P&D Department Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, its members, and respective administrative Secretaries.

The forum considered 26 projects pertaining to different sectors, including MSD, health, energy & power, industry, home, law, roads, building, urban development, DWSS, local govt & finance sectors for the uplift of the province. The forum approved 21 Projects with an estimated cost of Rs 14,880.813 million. 5 projects were deferred due to inadequate designs.