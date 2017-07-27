Panamagate verdict: Red zone’s security on high-alert

ISLAMABAD: Following the announcement that judgment of Panamagate case will be revealed today, the Islamabad police have devised a special security plan for red-zone and Supreme Court, under which, 3000 police personnel’s will be deploy in addition to Frontier Constabulary (FC) and rangers force in and around the red-zone.

Entry of irrelevant and unauthorised persons will be strictly banned and they won’t be allowed to enter the red zone from today morning. Entry in red-zone and SC premises will be only allowed through passes being issued by the registrar of SC. Media persons too will be allowed only on the special entry passes issued by SC.

These decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Operations Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Sajid Kayani and other officials.

It was also decided that the inspector general of police will monitor security arrangements through Safe City Project while Sajid Kayani, SSP Jamil Hashmi, respective SP’s, district commissioner, Captain (Retd) Mushtaq Ahmed, Additional District Commissioner General Abdul Sattar Isani along with ICT officials and assistant commissioner will supervise the overall security of red-zone and specifically the Supreme Court premises.

Strict security measures and vigilance would be ensured in order to discourage the expected mobs of different political parties.

‘There are chances that after the SC verdict, a chaotic situation might arise, therefore, in order to tackle them, Islamabad police have deployed such number of police personnel’s along with FC and rangers for any untoward situation,’ said police spokesman.