Panama verdict to be announced tomorrow

The Panamagate verdict will be announced on Friday at 11:30 am, according to a notification issued by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

A 5-member Supreme Court larger bench will announce the verdict. The bench will include Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

This decision of the court will follow the submission of an investigative report by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that was formed by a bench of the Supreme Court on the 5th of May to look into the nature of the properties of the family of the prime minister.

The Panama saga goes back a year after the details of offshore accounts were revealed in a leak on April 15th, 2016, leading to a flurry of reactions across the globe.

Within Pakistan, it was Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan who had pursued the issue with the judiciary. On August 31st, the apex court returned the petition, terming it “frivolous.”

On November 2nd, 2016, responding to the PTI’s threat of a “lockdown” of Islamabad, the government had agreed to let a special bench of the Supreme Court decide the matter. After a drawn out set of hearings, the bench had ordered to set up a JIT to investigate the matter. After another series of drawn out hearings, which also saw an appearance of the prime minister, the JIT finally submitted its report to the apex court on the 10th of July.