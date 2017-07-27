Pakistan, Azerbaijan sign agreement for sale of aircrafts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC), Kamra, has signed an agreement for sale of 10 Super Mushshak aircraft to Azerbaijan Air Force.

The signing ceremony was held in Azerbaijan on Thursday, where PAC Kamra Chairman, Air Marshal Arshad Malik represented Pakistan, while Azerbaijan was represented by Air Force Commander Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov.

This contract would also include operational training and technical support & assistance to Azerbaijan Air Force. This landmark agreement will further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries.

Indigenously produced Super Mushshak aircraft is equipped with most modern equipment and capabilities which make it one of the best military trainer aircraft. Approximately 300 Super Mushshak aircraft are being used by PAF and Pak Army for military training of pilots and other defence related activities.

It is worth to mention that Pakistan has recently signed agreements to export Super Mushshak aircraft to Turkey, Nigeria and Qatar.