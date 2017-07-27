Obstruction of justice? Volume X will be key document in tomorrow’s decision

The infamous Volume X of the report of the Panama Joint of Investigation Team is expected to feature significantly in tomorrow’s judgment of the special five-member bench of the apex court, specially in light of its potentially scandalous content.

As per sources who have had access to the said document, Volume X, titled, “Mutual Legal Assistance Requests ─ Ongoing”, contains correspondence of the federal government with foreign respondents that the JIT had written to, requesting assistance in the ongoing investigation. In this correspondence, sources say, the government has requested the foreign respondents not to entertain the requests of the JIT.

In such a scenario, the government’s chances of not getting an adverse judgment by the bench would be highly unlikely, as it would be tantamount to obstruction of justice.