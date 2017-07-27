Mashal murder trial transferred to Haripur

PESHAWAR: While granting the petition of the father of Mardan University’s murdered student Mashal Khan, a two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) has ordered transferring the Mashal murder case from Mardan to Haripur.

The division bench headed by Chief Justice PHC, Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising of, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim heard the petition of murdered Mashal’s father Iqbal Khan.

Iqbal had asked the court to transfer the hearing of the case to some other district due to immense pressure exerted by the suspects.

The court also ordered the case to be heard at Haripur Central Jail by a Judge of Anti-Terrorism Court Abbottabad.