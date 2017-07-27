Maldives welcomes PM Nawaz on I-Day celebrations

President Abdulla, First Lady Fathima receive PM Nawaz, First Lady Kalsoom

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday evening attended the 52nd Independence Day celebrations of the Republic of Maldives along with other high-ranking dignitaries and officials of various countries here at the National Stadium.

Prime Minister Nawaz and First Lady Begum Kalsoom Nawaz were received by President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom and First Lady Fathima Ibrahim as they arrived at the stadium. Formal celebrations started with the playing of the national anthem of Pakistan followed by that of the Maldives.

The chief guest was given a guard of honour. Both the dignitaries witnessed march past and the independence day parade of the Maldivian national defence forces. The prime minister arrived here on an official visit at the invitation of the Maldivian president to attend the independence day celebrations as the chief guest.

‘Hum Aapko Khush Amdeed Kehte Haen’

Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and high officials of the Pakistani delegation were also present. The first item of the ceremony was dedicated to welcome the chief guest – Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Famous singers of the Maldives greeted the Pakistani delegation by a welcoming song –Hum Aapko Khush Amdeed Kehte Haen – with mixed languages.

The students of Maldives National Cadet Corps carried flags of the two countries. Colourfully attired schoolchildren, who made up a choreographed procession and displayed the beauty of the Maldives with the essence of its culture, also sung various national songs with the melodic tune of the country’s independence breeze, and enthralled thousands of people and foreign dignitaries who had gathered at the National Stadium to witness the celebrations.

Male city and its surrounding islands were all illuminated with colourful lights to celebrate the national independence.