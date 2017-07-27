Kashmiri Separatist Leader Shabir Shah Arrested

The chairman of the Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) of Balochistan, Shabir Ahmad Shah, was arrested by the police from his residence, on Tuesday evening.

The police took him to Humhama guest house in Srinagar, Kashmir.

A party spokesperson said that the police, headed by the DSP, arrived at Shabir Shah’s Sanat Nagar and was asked to accompany them for an hour.

Shabir Shah was on house arrest at his home and has now been flown to New Delhi by a team of Enforcement Directorate, according to the party spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that Shah was presented before an ED court in New Delhi and current is in their custody.

The spokesperson spoke greatly of Shabir Shah, commenting that these tactics will not break his resolve.

Shah’s arrest is linked to a decade old money laundering case that involves seven other Kashmir separatists.