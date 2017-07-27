Int’l community concerned over HR violations in IoK: FO 

ISLAMABAD: International Community remained deeply concerned over minorities’ oppression, causing dozens of killings of Muslims and other minorities, across the length and breadth of India by extremists groups.

The Foreign Office spokesperson, Nafees Zakaria, during the weekly press briefing, on Thursday, said oppression of non-Hindus in India has been on the increase for the past few years and minorities have been lynched for trading, consuming or even transporting beef by the proponents of Hindutva (RSS affiliates).The spokesperson said India has resorted to tactics of harassing relatives of the Hurriyat leaders to deter the movement for self-determination in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

“We have been sensitizing the Int’l community as well as the UN and other relevant quarters on the grave human rights situation in IoK and unending bloodshed of Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces,” he added.

He said since July 2016 alone, hundreds of Kashmiris have been mercilessly killed, over 8,000 are victims of pellet guns with hundreds of youth blinded either completely or partially, 19,000 have been wounded many with life threatening injuries, over 18,000 arrested with their fate remaining unknown and around a thousand cases of molestation of Kashmiri women have been reported.

Terming the accusations of Afghan media regarding training of Afghan children in Pakistani seminaries a baseless propaganda, Nafees Zakaria said Pakistan has educated 50,000 Afghan children so far in Pakistani schools along with Pakistani children with same standards of education.

He also informed about the status of two Pakistani diplomatic staff members who have been safely recovered by Afghan authorities, apparently, as a result of an operation by Afghan security forces.

“We have conveyed our thanks on behalf of the government and the families of the two officials,” he added

Responding to another question about Indian involvement in regional terrorism, he said there are hard and undeniable facts that clearly identify the state actors of our eastern neighbour, perpetrating and financing terrorism and using their own and other countries’ soil against Pakistan.

“Samjhota Express incident and its report in which former Indian officers had publically accepted to masterminding the incident can be taken as one of the examples of the matter,” he added.