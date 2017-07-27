Interior minister to hold much-awaited press conference shortly

ISLAMABAD: Nisar is due to hold an important press conference which had earlier been delayed twice.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Petroleum Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are currently holding a meeting with Interior Minister and senior Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan ahead of the much-anticipated press conference.

Nisar had postponed his much-awaited press conference on Monday after a terror attack in Lahore, which killed at least 26. “I have been ill, but I would rather go back [again] than discuss politics when a tragedy has hit the country. I wanted to share lot of things with you. But I can’t discuss politics due to the unfortunate incident,” he said.

While Nisar had postponed his scheduled presser on Sunday amid rumours about his intentions to tender resignation as the federal minister on pretext of a severe backache, he kept anxious media houses and public waiting for an indefinite period, claiming he could not speak on political issues due to the tragic bomb blast in Lahore only a few moments before the presser.