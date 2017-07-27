Imran submits new documents before SC in disqualification reference

ISLAMABAD: PTI supremo Imran Khan has submitted additional documents, through civil miscellaneous application to Chief Justice Saqib Nisar-led bench, via his counsel Advocate Naeem Bukhari documenting the summary of the source of payments for the purchase of his London flat along with bank statements and copies of cheques here on Thursday.

According to the documents submitted – copies of which are available with Pakistan Today – a total of 120,750 sterling pounds were paid for the payment for the purchase of London flat, breaking down the payment in a total purchase, stamp duty, legal and other expenses.

Bank statements of the following were provided; 10 per cent deposit (11,750 sterling) was paid through savings, 49,000 pounds came from Kerry Packer Series, 60,000 pounds raised through the mortgage from Royal Trust, of whose documentary proof was previously submitted to the court.

Furthermore, actual bank statements from Lloyd’s Bank documenting transfer of various amount of pounds for the purchases are also attached dating back to 1983-84 including deposits in Lloyd’s Bank, credits of 75,000 pounds that was income from Kerry Packer series, transfer of 56,000 pounds out of 75,000 pounds deposited in current account, receipt of 56,000 pounds and transfer of 49,000 pounds to Rafique Solicitors.

Also, the documents from the earnings of Sussex County Cricket Club, all-in-all five examples dating from May till August 1988, have been submitted to the court where payments from Barclay’s Bank after deduction of taxes by the cricket clubs are attached. All payments average around two and a half thousand pounds.

Moreover, the earnings from various sponsorships including Wicks Associates Ltd, Imran Khan Benefit Fund, and a single payment of 800 pounds by The Daily Telegraph in respect of a newspaper article written by Imran Khan have been submitted to the court.

The documents accompany an application by Advocate Bukhari where it is stated that the original constitution petition is pending before the honourable court.

It is pertinent to mention here that the concise statement was submitted along with these documents in a disqualification case currently underway in Supreme Court against Imran Khan and Jehangir Khan Tareen, over a petition filed by PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi where he has alleged both of concealing assets and ‘offshore companies’ in their nomination papers filed to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

PTI counsels have time and again told the court that the foreign funding case cannot be taken up by Supreme Court at the present stage.

‘The jurisdiction in this regard is categorically been stated in Article 15 of the Political Parties Ordinance, 2002, as the issue of foreign funding falls under the provisions of Article 2©(iii) of the PPO 2002. It is submitted that this Honorable Court is the Appellate Court where the Federal Government were to hold that a political party if a foreign funded (aided) party. Thus the determination as to whether a party is a foreign aided party or not is upon the Federal Government per Article 15 of the PPO,’ a previous petition of PTI reads.