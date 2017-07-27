Imran asks SC to give Panama verdict soon

PTI chief says PPP playing an important role

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said the Supreme Court should announce the decision regarding the Panama Leaks case soon as the country is in a sense of stalemate.

Addressing media representatives, he alleged that the government was trying to save the prime minister’s corruption. “A big tragedy shook Lahore but the prime minister left for Maldives,” he said. He said that the court’s verdict would enable the country to move forward from this issue as the country’s economy was suffering.

“The public is awaiting the Supreme Court’s verdict,” he said. Referring to his ongoing foreign funding case in the court, Imran said he has provided the banking transactions which were impossible to find but he showed them. The documents which they showed were fraud, he said.

He said that the Sharif family’s counsel has not produced bank transactions yet. “They are ‘criminals’ of the entire nation and they are the real godfathers,” he alleged. To a question, he said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Khursheed Shah were playing significant role of a real opposition.

“If I would be disqualified by the court as it would be the very low price but if the court would disqualify the prime minister, PTI would celebrate grand function in the federal capital,” he said. “Several countries have invited the prime minister to visit but withdrew later because of ‘corruption’ cases against him,” he claimed without evidence.

The PTI chairman said that ‘all’ his cricketer colleagues have purchased flats in London and he purchased flat with the cost of six million rupees after playing cricket for more than one decade and he provided the banking transactions which were impossible to find but he showed them.

He said that major function of media was to save democracy. “I salute those media houses on taking a firm stand against mafia,” he said, adding that one media house was saving the ‘corruption’ of the prime minister.