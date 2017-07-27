IHC seeks reply from PM secretariat, FM, others over NBP president appointment

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notices to Prime Minister (PM) secretariat, finance minister, ministry of finance, State Bank governor, FIA director general and Saeed Ahmad Khan, with reference to appointment of Saeed Ahmad Khan as National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) president and sought reply from them.

A petition filed against the appointment of Saeed Ahmad Khan as NBP president came up for hearing before the single bench of IHC comprising Justice Gul Hassan Aurangzeb on Thursday.

Advocate GM Chaudhry appeared in the court on behalf of petitioner Rao Taufiq arguing that JIT has accused Saeed Ahmad of becoming involved in a criminal case. A person involved in a criminal case cannot be appointed as NBP president. It was urged that Saeed Ahmad is removed from his office forthwith and all the perks and privileges granted to him be withdrawn. The appointment of presidents in NBP on contract is illegal, it was petitioned.

The hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks.