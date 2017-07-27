I will resign from ministry, parliament right after SC verdict: Ch Nisar

ISLAMABAD: I have always been loyal to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Nawaz Sharif and I never had second thoughts about my devotion to the party, Nisar said, adding that he will not be leaving the party [in the wake of PML-N’s weak position in Panama inquiry] as the party now needs me more than ever.

Federal Minister for Interior, Chaudry Nisar, on Thursday, addressed a long-awaited press conference in Islamabad.

Politics is all about respect and whatever slandering has happened for the past few months, I will not put up with it. Today, politics has become a facade. The day Supreme Court will give its verdict on the Panama leaks, I will resign from the parliament and ministry. If the verdict comes in favour of the prime minister then I congratulate him.

He said he will not be entertaining any questions as a detailed presser will follow after a few days where we will communicate freely. I am not angry with the party as I went to National security meeting and cabinet meeting when I was called. I never go to the meeting where I am not invited, that’s that reason I don’t go to the advisory meeting because I was not called there. I have been in every meeting for more than 33 years.

Answering to Sheikh Rasheed’s comments that Nisar had missed the train, he said since the start of my political career, I have been loyal to the party.

Rejecting certain claims aired on media about Nisar’s relation to the army, he said that he has never compromised the position of his party in pursuit of creating space for himself. He also claimed he has never spoken ill of the party leadership in front of any army officer. However, I am still proud of my army background, he added.

Pointing out that he was one of the most senior members of the party, he asked, “Why was I left out of the meetings where high-level consultations were made?”

“The political rivals inside the party have levelled the same accusation against me since 1985,” he added. However, we have built the party brick by brick alongside Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. I am among the senior party workers who worked day and night to build the future for the party.

Adding further, he said that I had planned to announce a major decision on Monday, perhaps the one the media was speculating about, however today, I will not.

“I have been the devil’s advocate to Mian Nawaz Sharif since the last 33 years,” he added. However, he also remarked that he never went public about it.

He pointed out that it was not incumbent upon him to praise Mian Nawaz Sharif’s every speech and every point of action. Hence, he was always openly telling Sharif whenever he had gone wrong. “I am not a hypocrite,” he asserted.