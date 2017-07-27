The prime minister’s pain in the neck has developed a serious pain in the back, it was reported on Thursday.

“I cannot describe how excruciating it is, this pain is persistent and shows no sign of abating,” said the premier’s pain in the neck, at a press conference that he ended prematurely.

The pain in the neck, who also holds the portfolio of Federal Minister of Interior and Narcotics Control, told the reporters that his pain prevents him even from sitting down, because of which he shall be standing up for the duration of the press conference.

“I cannot stress this enough, I am in a lot of pain because of this thing,” he added. “How long will this thing last?”

Meanwhile, the prime minister, while addressing a press conference, expressed similar views.

“I cannot describe how excruciating it is, this pain is persistent and shows no sign of abating,” he said.

“I cannot stress this enough, I am in a lot of pain because of this thing,” he added. “How long will this thing last?”