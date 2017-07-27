Hanif Abbasi’s lawyer unaware of what they want from SC: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Spokesman Fawad Chaudhry today has stated that Hanif Abbasi is not clear about what he wants from the Supreme Court.

While addressing the media outside the SC, he said that half-truth and half-lies are being used to drive the case forward. While referring to the petition lodged by Hanif Abbasi against PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, Chaudhry said that PML-N is trying to blackmail PTI leadership.

“We will pursue a criminal case against Abbasi if he doesn’t apologise to Tareen,” claimed Chaudhry.

Chaudhry assured that they wanted to remain within the confines of law to resolve all the issues.

He urged the Supreme Court to announce the Panama Case verdict soon so that things can move on.

Abbasi, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader, has taken Tareen and PTI chief Imran Khan to court seeking their disqualification for ‘not declaring their assets’.