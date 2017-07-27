Game of Thrones spinoff not likely until ‘after a year’ of the last season

HBO programming president Casey Bloys has reassured fans of the show that the number one priority right now is the final season of Game of Thrones.

“I don’t want to do anything with a spinoff or anything that detracts or distracts from that,” Bloys told media at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour. “That season will happen, and my guess is it would be at least a year before you saw anything else. What I don’t want is the attention to be drawn from the final season, which I think is going to be epic and amazing, and somehow have the distraction of a new Game of Thrones airing right after that. It’s best to separate it and that’s what we’ll do.”

Earlier in one of his interviews, Bloys did mention something about wanting to get a spinoff done.

The eighth and final season will consist of six episodes and will release sometime next year. However, Bloys has said that the showrunners are currently trying to get a sense of where to shoot the series finale of the globe-trotting series.

He also said that it is highly unlikely that the eighth season will premier on IMAX theatres before HBO. Duration of each episode might be longer than the routine. “I imagine they’ll be longer but … I’m not sure [how long],” he said. “We haven’t had that discussion yet because I don’t know how long the episodes are going to be. Two hours per episode seems like it would be excessive, but it’s a great show, so who knows?” Bloys said in an interview.

It is being said that Bloys has already started hiring writers for the possible Game of Thrones four prequel series. However, none of them will feature any current actor. These “successor shows,” will be made with the involvement of George R.R Martin whereas showrunners Weiss and Benioff will instead focus on HBO drama Confederate.

If any of these prequels actually moves forward, it would mark the first time HBO has launched a spinoff from one of its preexisting programs. All of these prequels are very much in their developmental stages right now.

According to Bloys, he’s more focused on the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones right now, the prequels will be tended to after the series ends.

