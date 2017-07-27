Gamblers cant be national leaders: Abbasi

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi on Thursday has said that gamblers cant be fit to become leaders.

During media talk, Hanif Abbasi lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and announced to bring forward to the nation all his hidden bank accounts this Sunday.

Hanif Abbasi also levelled allegations against Imran Khan. He said that PTI chief says no one calls him ‘papa’ in this world.

He also said that Khan used to say that not a single member of his family takes drugs, claiming that Khan also lied that he doesn’t avoid Zakat.