Four more prime suspects in Multan rape case arrested

Four more prime suspects who were involved in the rape of a 17-year-old girl on the orders of panchayat were arrested by police on Thursday, escalating number of arrested accused to 28 within two days.

The suspects included the rapist Ishfaque and the one who gave the order – Haq Nawaz along with the girl’s brother Umer Wada and Saeed Numberdar. The Punjab chief minister took notice of the incident and ordered immediate arrest of the suspects.

A suo moto notice has also been taken by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar. He has summoned an instant report in this regard from Punjab IG.