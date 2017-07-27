Faulty CCTV cameras causing hurdles for authorities probing Arfa Karim Tower blast

Faulty CCTV cameras at the point where suicide attack was conducted in Lahore recently, has created barriers for the Joint Investigation Team formed to probe the incident.

The blast claimed the lives of at least 26 people, including nine police personnel

As the JIT started collecting evidence from the blast site near Ferozepur Road, the team decided to proceed by taking into account pictures and videos from the CCTV cameras installed nearby under the ‘Safe City Project’, however, it soon found that the cameras were out of order.

Sources claim that with the help of CCTV footage, the investigators wanted to find the identity of the attacker and his facilitators but due to the unexpected hurdle, the investigators are facing issues in carrying out the investigation.

The JIT has taken into account testimonies of eyewitnesses and the injured; while the team is waiting to receive the medical report of the alleged suicide attacker.

The investigation team comprises Punjab additional home secretary, officials of the counter-terrorism department, police and intelligence agencies.