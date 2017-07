Pakistan’s opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has opted to play for Somerset county club.

Zaman, who played a vital role in Pakistan’s Champions Trophy 2017 win, has been recently drafted in this year’s edition of Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

It is important to mention here that all Pakistani cricketers drafted in the Caribbean league have been issued No Objection Certification (NOC) but he have reportedly preferred to play English county.

He will play for Somerset until 25th August.