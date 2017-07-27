Asif Kirmani becomes member of the Senate un-opposed

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s political secretary Asif Kirmani has been elected as senator unopposed on Thursday.

The senate seat was vacated by Dr Babar Awan who had defected from ppp to PTI.

An independent candidate Sarfaraz Qureshi’s nomination papers were rejected due to not being authenticated and certified whereas the other candidate Hafiz Nauman has submitted an application to withdraw his papers.

due to which Kirmani has become a senator unopposed. Election Commission will issue his success notification in a few days.

While talking to media, Kirmani expressed gratitude to his party’s leadership. He said that they are the ones who obey judiciary.

“Politics of accusation has started since the past one year. Every conspiracy against the government will be brought forward soon,” he said.

The political secretary asserted that Chaudhry Nisar is respectable for everyone.