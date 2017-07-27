21 suspects arrested during search operation in Lahore

LAHORE: In a search operation conducted in different parts of Lahore city, the police have arrested at least 21 suspects, local media outlet reported.

As per reports, the search operation was conducted in various localities of Shad Bagh, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Tibbi City areas during utilising a biometric device for the identification of the residents.

The 21 suspects were taken into custody when they failed to provide any identification documents during the search operation. The arrested have been shifted to the police station for further investigation.

