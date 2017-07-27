2 abducted Pakistani diplomats safely recovered in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Two abducted diplomatic officials of Pakistan have been safely recovered in Afghanistan after the Afghan forces carried out a successful intelligence based operation.

As per foreign office reports, President Ashraf Ghani personally phoned Pakistan’s Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul to inform about the recovery of the diplomatic officials, the other day.

The two officials of the Consulate General of Pakistan – Jan Khan and Muhammad Ejaz had been abducted while travelling from Jalalabad to Torkham on the 16th of last month.