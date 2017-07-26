What the boy who topped matriculation exams in Punjab does for a living will shock you

As the matriculation results came out yesterday, a boy named Usama Iqram from Sheikhupura has topped the Punjab board and left all in his surrounding dumbstruck as the hard work he doesn’t suggest he would find time to study. Usama puts up a very small cloth related stall which is halfway out in the street as he can’t afford to get a proper shop on rent. He lost his father at an early age and ever since he has had to take care of himself and his family. Despite the hard times, Usama studied with all his heart and now he thanks God that he has rewarded him for his hard work.