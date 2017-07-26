Top seeds off to flying starts in National Junior Squash Championship

PESHAWAR: Top seed Muhammad Ammad along with second seed Fahad Sharif and third seed Muhammad Hamza in the Under-13 and third seeded Noor Zaman in Under-15 categories got a flying start in the National Junior Age Group Squash Championship, which got under way at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Wednesday.

KP Sports Director General Junaid Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship by briefly hitting alongside former world championship Qamar Zaman. Officer Command Saif-ur-Rehman, Development Director Naimat Ullah, former director operation Tariq Mehmood, officials of the PAF Sports Control Committee, players and spectators were also present on this occasion.

A total of 80 players are taking part in the Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17 while two events, Boys Under-11 and Girls Under-15 are part of the Championship wherein players from KP are taking part.