This man (almost) quit his job for a dream vacation in Maldives

LAHORE – 15 weeks ago, Nawaz Sharif had a full-time job, a chair, a PM House, and an average sixty-something life firmly routed in his native Raiwind.

Fast-forward to the last week of July 2017, and he has been swimming with sharks in Bandos, living in a VIP shrine, trekking through the steep challenges and meeting the Maldivian president.

Now, he is encouraging others not to be afraid to ditch their job, to travel the world and “create a happier life”.

Nawaz was already feeling a “bit too tied down” with his well-paid job, when a trip to a gathering in Islamabad triggered a desire to plunge into the unknown.

“I’m here in Maldives just to relax my nerves as I can’t hold more pressure. It is evident from my hair which was once black, thick and wavy. Now you can see,” Nawaz Sharif said while talking to The Dependent.

“I almost quit my job back home for this vacation. Turns out I could do both at the same time – so win, win.”

The vacationing Nawaz said his job in Pakistan is too hard to handle and he cannot enjoy his vacations there.

He added that the situation in his hometown Lahore has been particularly volatile.

“Thankfully, Jati Umra (Nawaz’s residence) is safe,” he said.

Nawaz said that considering the relaxing impact on him, he might extend his vacation and go to London after Maldives.

“Although my actual hometown is Jeddah, but considering my job situation even going there would be a dream holiday,” he said.