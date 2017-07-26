Terrorists will be annihilated with the power of unity: CM

LAHORE: While talking to a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-N who called on him on Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan belongs to all of us and we shall work jointly to safeguard it. Terrorism, fanaticism and sectarianism are not the destiny of the people and such menaces have no place in the Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In light of the suicide blast at Kot Lakhpat, Lahore, the CM said that Pakistanis are a brave nation and its sacrifices in the war against terrorism are acknowledged everywhere. The commitment of the Pakistani nation is even higher than the challenge of terrorism and this country will be made a heaven of peace by defeating the menace of terrorism at every cost. The terrorists, as well as their facilitators, will be completely annihilated with the power of unity and cohesion.

He said that the officers, jawans of Pak Army and their children, police officers and members of other security agencies have rendered immortal sacrifices in the war against terrorism and added that the people have also shed their blood in this anti-terrorism crusade.

The holy land is burning in the fire of terrorism for the last many decades and the facilitators siding with the cowards targeting the police officials and innocent citizens deserve exemplary punishment and no leniency can be given to them, he said. The terrorists targeting the innocent citizens are not even eligible to be called humans and they are complete savage beasts, he added.

He said that martyred persons sacrificing their lives in the war against terrorism cannot be retracted but the revenge of precious blood of these martyrs will be taken at every cost. He said that war against terrorism is the war of our survival. And thousands of Pakistanis have embraced martyrdom but this has not lessened the commitment of our nation against the terrorism.

He said that it is not an ordinary warfare as it is the battle of our as well as that of coming generations’ survival. He added that the coward activities of the terrorists cannot weaken the strong commitment of Pakistani nation. Our enemies are conspiring against the motherland but the nation will never let the nefarious designs of the enemies succeed. The nation has failed every attempt at creating unrest in the country with the power of unity and cohesion and no such conspiracy will be allowed to succeed in future as well, he said.

On one side, the enemies are conspiring to dent the solidarity of the country and on the other side some defeated political elements are creating hindrances against Pakistan which is fast moving on the road to prosperity, the CM said. They are doing it to satiate their evil ego. It’s time to maintain unity instead of creating any disunity in the nation and we should think for the country and die for it because we all owe everything to Pakistan, concluded Shehbaz Sharif.