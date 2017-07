KARACHI: Police have claimed to have arrested an alleged target killer Afaq Zafar during an operation conducted in Karachi’s Shahra-e-Faisal area, the other day.

As per police reports, Afaq Zafar was involved in the murder of a political party leader Mukhtar Pervaiz. He was also wanted by the court in several other murder cases.

Sources are further reported to have said that Afaq Zafar was an activist of the militant wing of a political party.