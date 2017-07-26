Suggestions for new commercial activity law

A week ago the relevant authority in Peshawar had placed an advertisement in the newspaper stating that they were allowing the use of residential houses for commercial activities in University Town, which is against the LG law. Therefore the PTI government is considering an amendment in the relevant law.

The PTI Government claims that although the commercial activities were started many years ago in University Town, but at this stage it is difficult for the government to close such activities as it affects many jobs and revenue streams.

The government has requested all to provide their feedback on such a decision. On behalf of

University Town residents, who are suffering from the different business activities, I would like to suggest that the following four points should be incorporated in the final decision

1) All taxes and fees collected from this law should only be spent in University Town. Record of fees collected and spent should be available online.

2) The commercial location should be liable to pay a rental fee to at least six neighbour houses located around it, for duration of its activities. This fee should be fixed at 25,000 per month and will be used by the neighbours to repair damages and hire security and road clearing personnel for their homes.

3) Commercial locations should not be allowed to park vehicles on public road or in front of neighbour homes if they don’t allow. Neighbours should be allowed to convert the space in front of their homes into a public paid parking area, for which they can charge any fixed fee from cars that are parked there. Authorities can convert public areas into parking spots and should charge fee from the users or install parking meters.

4) No commercial activities will be allowed, on any condition, in University Town, after the passage of 5 years. All commercial and government offices should make their relevant relocation plan within this time and this plan should be submitted to Nazim office within first year of new law and should be uploaded online.

I think with such measures, we will be able to improve the living conditions in University Town and residential neighbours will be able to resolve their individual problems themselves. The entire University Township will greatly improve with enhanced funds. And issues like Parking on public/private land can actually create more revenue for the township. But charging taxes in University Town and spending the money in other location would be very unfair to the locals.

ENGR SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER

Peshawar