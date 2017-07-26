Sialkot, Bolingbroke declared as twin cities

CHICAGO: Pakistan and United States (US) have declared Sialkot and Bolingbroke as twin cities.

According to media reports, Pakistan ambassador to the US Aizaz Chaudhry and Mayor Bolingbroke Roger Clark while signing an agreement during a ceremony organised in the US declared Sialkot and Bolingbroke as twin cities.

Speaking at the occasion, Aizaz Chaudhry said that this agreement will become a major cause of progress between both countries in the 70-decade long history of Pak-US ties.

He also thanked Mayor Bolingbroke for flag hoisting ceremony for the past 27 years on the occasion of the Independence Day and said new investment opportunities would be created through Sialkot-Bolingbroke agreement between the two countries