Shabbir Shah taken into custody by Indian forces in IOK

ISLAMABAD: Indian authorities arrested APHC General Secretary and Chairman of Democratic Freedom Party, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, late Tuesday night from his residence in Srinagar where he was under house detention for the past several years.

The DFP spokesman told media in Srinagar that the personnel of Indian police and Enforcement Directorate (ED) of the occupied territory raided the house of Shabbir Ahmad Shah, took him into custody and lodged him at Humhama police station, KMS reported.

He said that the reason for the party Chairman’s arrest remains unknown.

On Monday, the Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested Hurriyat leaders, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Peer Saifullah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Shahid-ul-Islam and Nayeem Ahmed Khan from Srinagar and Farooq Ahmed Dar from New Delhi.

The NIA officials produced them at Patiala House Court in New Delhi on Tuesday and sought 10 days remand.

Meanwhile, the puppet authorities have extended the judicial remand of illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, till August 5, 2017. He was produced before a court on Tuesday that extended his remand for ten more days.

Indian police had arrested Muhammad Yasin Malik along with many party leaders and activists on Friday and sent them to Srinagar Central Jail on judicial remand till July 25, 2017.