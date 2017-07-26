Quinton de Kock likely to be part of third edition of PSL

South Africa wicketkeeper batsman Quinton de Kock is expected to play the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Sources claim that de Kock is heading the Global T20 League franchise Benoni that is owned Peshawar Zalmi’s Javed Afridi, therefore, the South African might sign a contract with Peshawar as well.

Rumours say that former Australia all-rounder Mitchell Johnson, ex-players like Michael Clarke, Michael Hussey and other international stars might also play in the PSL3.