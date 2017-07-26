Pakistan, Maldives ink MOU on tourism cooperation

RAWALPINDI: A memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Tourism cooperation between Pakistan and Maldives was signed in Male on Wednesday.

Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Ch Abdul Ghafoor Khan signed the MoU from Pakistan side.

According to the contents of the agreement, both the countries will develop a long-lasting relation in the field of Tourism for the encouragement of face to face interaction.

Maldives will provide internship opportunities for the youth of Pakistan, who have completed their studies in the field of tourism and hospitality. In addition, Maldivian state-owned and private television channels will telecast tourism documentaries to introduce Pakistan as tourist friendly destination among Maldivian general public.

Information on investment opportunities in the tourism sector of Pakistan will be disseminated to Maldivian potential investors. For the purpose, National Tourism Organisations and embassies of both the countries will be actively involved.

The MoU was signed during the 3-day visit of the prime minister to Maldives on the invitation of President of Maldives Abdullah Yamin Abdul Qayyum. The PM was the chief guest of 52nd Independence Day celebrations.