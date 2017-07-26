Muslims of India protest against violence in the name of Gau Raksha

Muslims in India have held rallies protesting against the brutalities and harsh treatment held on them in the name of Gau Raksha (protecting cows).

The rally was led by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi in Aurangabad. More than 50,000 people took part in the rally and chanted slogans against the terror activities in the name of Gau Raksha.

While addressing the occasion, AIMIM leader ruthlessly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies. While talking to the protesters, the speakers said that the atrocities against them were pre-planned which aims to pave the country into a specific direction.

An anti-government protest titled ‘Not In My Name’ is ongoing in India. A sit-in for this perspective was held in Nandeer in which Muslim organizations blamed the government for being ineffective in preventing the attacks.