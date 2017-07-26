Multan: Police detain 10 members of panchayat over ‘revenge rape’ orders

MULTAN: As many as ten members of a panchayat (village council) in Multan have been arrested by the police after they ordered ‘revenge rape’ of a 16-year-old girl.

As per police reports, the panchayat was hearing the case of a man named Umar Wada who allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl on July 16.

Following orders of the panchayat, two days later on July 18, the rape victim’s family arrived at the residence of accused Umar Wada, where his 16-year-old sister was raped by Ashfaq, the brother of the 13-year-old raped girl.

Taking notice of the incident, the panchayat members were taken into custody. The police is on a lookout for the remaining members who managed to flee.