KP governor approves school, college in Khyber Agency

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has approved establishment of a new educational institution in the name of Khyber Public School and College in Khyber Agency which will work as a semi-autonomous body.

In his ex-officio capacity, the governor will be the chairman of the Board of Governor of the school while the additional chief secretary will act as its member amongst others. The decision was taken at a briefing held at Governor’s House, Peshawar on Tuesday wherein the Political Agent of the Agency Khalid Mahmood briefed the governor on salient features of the project.

FATA Additional Chief Secretary Fida Muhammad Wazir and other concerned senior officers were also present on the occasion. While appreciating the initiative, the Governor said, it will help in improving the socio-economic condition of the tribal people who have been badly suffered because of terrorism oriented difficulties.

He said that the government on its part is extending utmost priority to promotion of education and taking concrete steps in this respect with the aim to overcome the problem of backwardness. He also noted the services of the PA Khalid Mahmood toward promotion of education in the agency with appreciation and desired to look into the possibility for launching the school in one of the suitable existing premises, till the time, its own building is completed.

“We are earnestly desired to improve literacy rate in FATA with the aim to enable the respective youth to contribute significantly in the process of development and prosperity of the country.