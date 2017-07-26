Kashmir dispute cannot be resolved by arrests, harsh methods: Yashwant Sinha

ISLAMABAD: The Concerned Citizens Group – led by former Indian Minister, Yashwant Sinha – has said that dialogue is the only way forward in Kashmir and issues like the Kashmiri conflict cannot be resolved by arrests and harsh methods.

KMS – the group which will be undertaking yet another visit to Srinagar early next month, to push for dialogue and update itself with the prevailing situation in the occupied territory – however, admits that its efforts have borne little fruit as the Indian government is yet to respond to their recommendations.

One of the members of the group, Wajahat Habibullah, reacting to the arrest of seven Hurriyat leaders, in an interview said, “Issues like Kashmir cannot be resolved by arrests and harsh methods. Nobody should think that such an approach (Arrest of Hurriyat leaders) will resolve the issue.”

Led by former BJP minister, Yashwant Sinha, the group also includes Air Vice Marshal (retd) Kapil Kak, senior journalist Bharat Bhushan, and Programme Director of Centre for Dialogue and Reconciliation Sushobha Barve as its members.

The group had visited occupied Kashmir from October 25-27 last year, during the mass uprising.