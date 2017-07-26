JIT members return to normal jobs after probing Panama case

Members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), designed to investigate the Sharif family in the much anticipated Panama Leaks case, returned back to their routine routines after the team submitted the report to the Supreme Court.

The JIT, which consisted of six senior government officers picked to investigate the Prime Minister and his children in the Panama case, submitted its final report on alleged money laundering by the first family to the apex court on July 10.

The team, formed on May 6 in light of the Supreme Court’s April 20 judgment in the Panama case, had been given an ultimatum of 60 days to complete its probe.

The six-member JIT was headed by Federal Investigation Agency Additional Director Wajid Zia and comprised of Amer Aziz of the State Bank of Pakistan, SECP Executive Director Communication Bilal Rasool, Irfan Naeem Mangi of the National Accountability Bureau, Brigadier (retd) Nauman Saeed of the Inter-Services Intelligence and Brigadier Kamran Khurshid from the Military Intelligence.