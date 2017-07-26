Iqamas of four more federal ministers coming soon: Sheikh Rasheed

Awami Muslim League (AML) President Sheikh Rasheed believes that Iqamas of four more federal ministers will come forward in a day or two.

AML chief gave the statement after it was disclosed that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, both hold United Arab Emirates (UAE) Iqamas.

Sheikh Rasheed further added at the Supreme Court should announce the verdict of Panama case as soon as possible, before God forbid another blast takes place.

He also claimed that the Sharif family had tried to buy the five judges of the apex court, and the ‘super six’ members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), but all of them rejected the money.