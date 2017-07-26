Int’l community urged to take notice of Indian use of chemical weapons in IoK

MUZAFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan here Wednesday called upon the United Nations and world community to take serious note of Indian use of chemical weapons against unarmed Kashmiri people in India-occupied Kashmir (IoK).

They stressed that Indian continued stubborn policy will put the regional peace in serious danger, saying peace is on stake due to aggressive Indian approach.

AJK PM called on AJK president at President House here and exchanged views on multiple issues.

Both the leaders discussed various issues pertaining to ongoing overall political situation of Pakistan, AJK, grave satiation of IoK, continued Indian ceasefire violation on LoC, use of chemical weapons of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir against Kashmiri people, arresting of Hurriyet leadership, diplomatic efforts on Kashmir, four mega projects in AJK under CPEC and other developmental projects in Azad Kashmir.

The AJK PM briefed the AJK president in detail regarding the measures of educational package and steps taken for the welfare and rehabilitation of LoC affected people.

Raja Farooq told president Masood that his government was devising a comprehensive educational package, and that the schools would be upgraded according to the performance of teachers and maximum role of students.

The AJK PM said the government will take every possible step towards the betterment of education system and in providing all possible facilities in this regard.

Both the leaders expressed deep concern over the continued Indian ceasefire violation on the LoC, state sponsored terrorism in India-held Kashmir, illegal detention of Hurriyet leadership and use of chemical weapons against civilian population.

PM Raja Farooq said Indian forces are picking the Kashmiri youth from their houses and killing them in fake encounters, terming them ‘militants’.