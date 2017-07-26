India harmed SAARC, undermined its spirit: Nawaz

MALE: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that India harmed South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and undermined the spirit of the regional forum, the Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Sharif, speaking at a joint news conference in Male along with President Gayoom, said both the countries share common views to make SAARC a vibrant organisation for regional development.

The 19th SAARC summit, scheduled to take place in Islamabad on November 15 and 16, 2016, was postponed indefinitely after India boycotted the conference in September, last year.

Pakistan had termed India’s move as an effort to divert the world attention from atrocities and blatant human rights abuses being committed by its forces on defenceless people in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Sharif said Pakistan is ready to extend all possible cooperation to Maldives for welfare and development of its people.

The prime minister said that he also exchanged views with the Maldivian president over ongoing brutal repression by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

He said the two countries have agreed to enhance cooperation in diverse areas, including trade, education, defence, tourism, and people-to-people contacts.

The two countries signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for this purpose. These included cooperation in various sectors like trade and development of human resources, tourism, higher education, climate change, and foreign and civil services.

We have set up four joint working committees to oversee implementation of the MoUs, besides establishment of Pakistan-Maldives Joint Business Council and Joint Working Group, Sharif said.

Earlier, Premier Sharif arrived in Maldives on a three-day visit at the invitation of Maldivian president. Sharif, accompanied with his wife, was received by President Gayoom at the airport.

A formal welcoming ceremony in honour of the prime minister was held at the President’s office, where Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom greeted him.

A smartly turned out contingent of the armed forces of Maldives presented Guard of Honor to PM Nawaz Sharif.

The premier will be the chief guest at the celebrations of the 52nd Independence Day of Maldives on Wednesday (tomorrow). Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz is also accompanying the prime minister to Maldives.