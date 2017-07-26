‘Imran shares ‘mini trail’ instead of money trail’

PML-N says PTI chairman commits fraud in hospital, college and other projects

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the politics of Imran Khan would finish as he failed to provide the money trail for his properties.

Speaking outside the Supreme Court, he said that Imran did not give details of the Bani Gala residence and flats owned by him. “We asked for a money trail and Imran only gave a mini trail,” he added. Talal said the last resting place for politics of Imran was the Bani Gala.

He said that the opposition politicians reached the Supreme Court every morning in the hope of grabbing power through the backdoor. These political orphans were rejected by the people, he said and recalled that Imran left the Pakistan cricket team and joined the Kerry Packer who was the richest man in the world.

Imran took 25,000 pounds from the Kerry Packer to play cricket for him, he pointed out. He said that the next month both cases in the Supreme Court would be decided. In Islamabad, the weather was changing and people would see that Nawaz Sharif would be acquitted and politics of Imran would reach an end, he added.

Talal said that Nawaz Sharif gave accounts of his three generations and presented himself for accountability without seeking any privileges and exemptions. While Imran did not keep properties and bank accounts in his name, he said. Imran committed fraud in every project launched by him including the hospital and a college, he added.

Imran threatened civil disobedience, attacked national institutions, he said, adding that Imran was a declared proclaimed offender from an anti-terrorism court and now was also running away from the Supreme Court.

Speaking to media, senior leader Hanif Abbasi said that Imran was acting as an agent for countries which were evidently working against the stability of Pakistan. He said that Imran was working against the welfare of the people and failed to notice the fact that terrorism had decreased in the country due to efforts of the government.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif did not miss-declare his assets while Mansoor Anwar, Imran’s lawyer admitted that they did not have money trail of the property of Bani Gala and London flats. He said Imran took another U-turn on the Bani Gala land and his associate Arshad Khan told the court that he provided money to the PTI chief for the purchase of the land.

He said that Imran could not reconcile an amount of 126,000 pounds missing from his accounts. He said that the bank statements provided by Imran were not attested by the banks. Abbasi said that Imran’s lawyer told that all the four banks where he had bank accounts were closed so they could not attest or verify his bank statements.

He told that Imran was now facing disqualification because of the irregularities that came before the court while Nawaz Sharif would be acquitted by the court.