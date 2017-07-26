Govt to cancel visas of foreigners linked with A.R.K Infotech

The government has decided to cancel visas of all foreigners linked with A.R.K Infotech, and deport them.

The decision was taken by Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan after reviewing the JIT report regarding the abduction of Chinese nationals from Quetta.

He also took the decision to cancel the registration of all such companies.

The Interior Minister also directed the officials to investigate how A.R.K Infotech Company was performing its illegal activities against the country’s interest and violating visa laws under the cover of Urdu Academy.

Meanwhile, the SECP will also conduct an audit of all foreign companies.