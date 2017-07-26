Google knows more about you than you think it does

Google’s latest update is taking everything it has learned about you is now using it to create a personalised feed. Your search history can reveal your interests and dislikes both and Google actively observes it along with your searches on its other services.

It helps you plan a local trip using what you have searched on Google maps and tells you if any event is happening nearby. It also takes into account the videos you have watched on YouTube to suggest a list of more of the like.

Last week Google released this personalised “feed” in its main iOs and Android apps whereby Google combines the latest news of the day with previously searched topics. This seems quite similar to the other social media news feed, except that Google stretches beyond your friends in order to avoid the filter bubble issue. Since you don’t “Like” any content, you are not required to support something out of pity or social obligation. Also, if you stop searching a particular topic, Google ensures that it is atrophied from your feed.

Additionally, users can follow and unfollow topics that they longer want to see as they browse through the feed with this updated, faster and more efficient algorithm by Google that uses your location, global trends and browsing behaviour. In a press release, Google said it aims to “keep up” with the things the users care about, develop “a more holistic understanding” of those topics, and be exposed to “diverse perspectives,” using this new feature.

However, the personalised feed may seem overbearing as there may be an overhaul of embarrassing or unimportant updates on a topic amidst the work related news. Google spokesperson issued concern on this issue that certain “sensitive interests” such as sexual orientation and religiosity will not be shown.

As yet, the Google Feed’s greatest flaw is its lack of depth for after a few searches, it stops correlating your interests and latest news with your search history and the results showed are still limited.