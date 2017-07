Member of Britain’s Parliament, George Galloway, has always been a critic of the brutalities that Isreal keeps unleashing on the Palestinian people. In his speech on the floor of the house he once again grilled the British politicians of constantly ignoring the suffereings of the Palistinian people and in return defending whatever the Israelis do.

He also added that the current situation in the Palestinian region was due to the wrong policies of the Britishers.