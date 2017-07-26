Four alleged robbers gunned-down in Lahore

LAHORE: At least four alleged robbers have been gunned-down in exchange of fire with police in Shadman area of Lahore.

Four robbers stormed into a house in Shadman area and held a wife and husband hostage at gunpoint on Wednesday. However, after robbing them they left the house. Subsequently, the security guard on duty started firing at the robbers who returned back to the house.

After the guard called 15, SHO Gulberg Babar Ansari and SP Model Town Shakeel reached the spot and cordoned off the area. The robbers took the husband and wife to the rooftop and keeping them hostage, they opened fire on police who subsequently called for more contingents. The robbers were shot dead after a shootout that continued for about 2 hours.

A citizen named Babar was injured in the incident. Fear enveloped the neighbourhood as the firing persisted for a long time.

The bodies of the robbers were shifted to Mayo Hospital for postmortem and medico-legal formalities. The police also impounded huge cache of weapons during the operation.