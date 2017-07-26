Former cricketer Salim Malik joins PML-Q

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team’s former skipper Salim Malik has announced to join Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q).

The former cricketer called on senior leader Chaudhary Parvez Elahi on Wednesday.

Welcoming Salim Malik in the fold of the party, Ch Parvez Elahi said that doors of PML are open for every Pakistani. He said that sportsmen are looked upon quite respectfully in Pakistan.

During the meeting, Malik showed full confidence in the leadership of Chaudhary Shujat Hussain and Chaudhary Pervez Elahi.

He lauded their services for the prosperity of the country, especially for the promotion of sports during their tenure in the government.