Did not torture criminally underage employee: Gharida

Noted TV anchor Gharida Farooqi said on Wednesday that she did not torture her criminally underage employee as was being perceived on social media.

“My detractors have made it their mission to malign me and smear my good name,” she said at a press conference. “I’ll have you all know that I did not mistreat my child labour.”

“Like I told her mother, I treated her like a princess,” she continued. “The princess of a medieval Arab kingdom who were not allowed to step out of the house, yes, but a princess nonetheless.”

“I did not hit her. She was completely safe and sound during her entire period of captivity,” she continued. “And there was so much freedom within the house. She was free to clean the drawing room first or the bedrooms or the bathrooms. Hell, as long as dinner didn’t get late, she was also free to iron the clothes before she did the cleaning. That, my friends, is paradise.”

“I should be honoured for my treatment of the girl,” she said emphatically. “In return, I am actually going to be imprisoned, I keep getting told. Is this justice?”