Court orders extension in judicial remand of MPA Achakzai over deteriorating heath

QUETTA: Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party MPA Dr Abdul Majeed Khan Achakzai could not appear before the court for a hearing pertaining to a case against him for allegedly running over a traffic police official Haji Ataullah.

The court on Wednesday was informed about Achakzai’s deteriorating health due to which he missed the court hearing, jail authorities stated. Medical documents pertaining to Achakzai’s health were also submitted to the court in this regard.

Hence, the court adjourned the next hearing until August 3 giving orders for an extension in MPA’s judicial remand.

The MPA was taken into custody on June 20 after a video went viral on social media showing MPA’s speeding vehicle running over Traffic Sub-Inspector Haji Ataullah along GPO Chowk intersection in Quetta.